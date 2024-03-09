Aditya Kohli Sells 6,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 837,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,875,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $892.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 310,973 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $21,009,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

