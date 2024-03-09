ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.16. ADT shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 10,373,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 304,754 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 69.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 516,156 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 211,807 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 1,127,309 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 602,704 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 90.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,873 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

