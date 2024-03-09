Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

