Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.16.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.