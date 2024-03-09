Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.62. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 65,658 shares traded.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 546.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 573,230 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

