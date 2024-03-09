Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $360.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

