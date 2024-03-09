Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

