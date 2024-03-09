Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 21 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,098.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,023.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $972.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

