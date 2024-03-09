Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,947 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $254.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

