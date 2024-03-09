Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,709 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.