Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

