Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average is $228.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

