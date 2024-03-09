Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $115,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,017.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,720 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $115,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,017.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,776 shares of company stock worth $1,566,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.