Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,745,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.