Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $891,315 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

