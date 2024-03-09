Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.