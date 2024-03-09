Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 949.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $467.77.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

