Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.