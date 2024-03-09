Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

