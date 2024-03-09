Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

EADSY stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Airbus has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

