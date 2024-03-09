Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$91.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$59.95 and a 52 week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

