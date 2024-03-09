Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
