Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.