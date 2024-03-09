Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $677.02 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,789. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

