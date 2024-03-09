Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.87. 9,417,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.