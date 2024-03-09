Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 652217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.30 ($0.51).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.26. The company has a market cap of £121.56 million and a PE ratio of 235.29.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

