American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

