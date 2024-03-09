American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,351. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

