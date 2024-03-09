American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AXP opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

