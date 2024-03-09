American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

