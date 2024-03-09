American Trust Boosts Stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

American Trust raised its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.48.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

