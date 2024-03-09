American Trust Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,305,000 after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $259.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

