American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $242.06 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

