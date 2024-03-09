American Trust Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Trust boosted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 640.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 892,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

