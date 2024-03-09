American Trust Has $398,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Trust lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

