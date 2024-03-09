American Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

