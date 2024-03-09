American Trust Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Flex were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,056 shares of company stock worth $3,770,318 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.