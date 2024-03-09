American Trust Sells 1,260 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

American Trust lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.1 %

SMAR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.