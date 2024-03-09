American Trust Sells 1,260 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

American Trust lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Stock Down 1.1 %
SMAR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Insider Transactions at Smartsheet
In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
