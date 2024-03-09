American Trust Sells 2,512 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

American Trust lessened its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Azul were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Azul Company Profile

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.