American Trust Sells 778 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.