American Trust Sells 831 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Trust lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,522,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $136.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

