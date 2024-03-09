Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $112.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

