Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 267,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.74% of Amphenol worth $872,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.