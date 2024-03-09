Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) PT at C$10.89

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

