Analysts Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target at $39.80

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

