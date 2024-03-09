Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $39.89

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.89.
KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.30.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
