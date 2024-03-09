Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $18.22

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,806,000 after buying an additional 383,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,126,000 after buying an additional 330,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 172,833 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

