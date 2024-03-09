AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.75.

About AnalytixInsight

(Get Free Report)

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.