André Le Bel Sells 10,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.44, for a total transaction of C$214,400.00.
André Le Bel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.0 %
OR stock opened at C$21.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32.
A number of research firms have commented on OR. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
