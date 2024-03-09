APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $35.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE APG opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. APi Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

